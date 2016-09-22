Watch James Blake’s Smoky, Passionate ‘Late Night’ Performance of “My Willing Heart”

James Blake appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night and serenaded the audience with his The Colour in Anything standout “My Willing Heart.” He’s note-perfect, even when he pulls out a mic that seems to be hooked up to a vocal effects unit. His usual touring setup of accompanying guitar and drum pad is unobtrusive and if anything lets the song breathe more. It’s really nice! Blake’s loud but weirdly swagged-out shirt is also worth a mention. Maybe his fashion choices are what allow him to play so many keyboards and synths at the same time while still singing so beautifully. In any case, watch the “My Willing Heart” performance below.

<span></span>



Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.



