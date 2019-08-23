Watch Jeff Buckley Sing ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’ In Exclusive Video

25 years ago today on August 23, 1994, Jeff Buckley released his masterful debut album Grace. Though the 10-song LP is Buckley’s only proper studio LP before his death at 30 in 1997, it’s one of the most defining and influential musical documents of the ’90s. It’s a portrait of a jaw-dropping talent, one who got his start with his hair-raising cover performances across small Manhattan venues, and later bloomed as a formidable songwriter. His room-filling croon and piercing falsetto are still haunting a quarter of a century later, and tracks like his rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” (to this day the definitive version of that song), “Last Goodbye,” “Grace,” and “Mojo Pin” remain wholly timeless.

Another highlight from that groundbreaking collection is “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over.” On the LP, it’s the perfect distillation of his angelic voice and his insatiable romanticism, but live it burns with even more intensity. Just watch this never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s show on February 19, 1994 at Middle East in Cambridge, MA. It’s just Buckley and his guitar and the result is so affecting it’s almost a tear-jerker. It’s a stunning black-and-white visual that captures the passion and sensuality of his onstage charisma. Watch it below courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment.