PREMIERE: JEFF the Brotherhood Wants You to Put It in Their Mouths

I wonder what Freud would have to say about the video for “In My Mouth” by Nashville brother-duo JEFF the Brotherhood. Their puppet stand-ins are literally shouting “I put it in my mouth so it can get wet,” in front of a giant pair of lips. Oh, and did I mention that their dad, ak.a. Bob the Fatherhood, was one of the puppeteers? This whole thing is a psychotherapist’s field day. That said, “In My Mouth” is classic JEFF, with the big over-driven riffs one would expect from a band that loves whiskey and Weezer. Jake and Jamin Orral have long-since figured out a winning formula for bad-boy garage rock that’s carried this band through an entire decade of successful releases, and that’s basically forever in band-years. This past March, they released their eighth album, Wasted On a Dream, through Infinity Cat after being getting publicly dropped by Warner Brothers. Oh, well. No use crying over spilled corporate almond milk.

You can buy Wasted on a Dream here from Infinifity Cat Recordings and catch the boys on tour that starting today.

Jun 04 – Knoxville, TN @ The International

Jun 05 – Washington, DC @ U Music Street Hall

Jun 05 – Seaside Heights, NJ @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

Jun 06 – Seaside Heights, NJ @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

Jun 10 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Showcase Room)

Jun 11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Jun 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Wick

Jun 13 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

Jun 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Jun 15 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s

Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi

Jun 17 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door

Jun 18 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Jun 19 – Waverly, IA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

Jul 17 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Fest

Jul 14 – Walla Walla, WA @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

Aug 21 – Salida, CO @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover