Watch ‘Jiu Jitsu VS The World’

Eat Films traveled all over the country to interview jiu jitsu’s most prolific and skilled instructors and discussed what it really means to practice the Gentle Art. Yesterday, they dropped their feature length documentary on the subject, appropriately titled ‘Jiu Jisu VS The World’ on YouTube.

The film primarily consists of sit-down interviews, including insightful anecdotes from Renzo Gracie, Fabio Santos, Jeff Glover, Gary Tonon, and more. The film is long, but we recommend all who step on the mats on a weekly basis, or those considering starting their BJJ journey this year, watch and learn more about the most important martial art in MMA.

Watch the film below!