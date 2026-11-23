It should be known that you shouldn’t touch an artist while they’re performing unless prompted to do so. That includes any time when an artist comes down to sing in front of a fan. On Saturday, November 21, 2026, the Jonas Brothers brought The Burning Up All Over Again tour to San Francisco. While singing their 2025 track “Backwards”, Joe Jonas walked down from the stage to sing directly to fans. He walked up to one fan in particular, singing directly to her. Another fan to her left reached out and touched Joe Jonas multiple times, caressing his face at one point.

Without missing a beat, Joe Jonas quickly declared, “Let’s not do that, honey!” Security removed the interrupting fan’s hand multiple times as Joe Jonas professionally handled the situation. He continued to sing to the intended fan, not letting this awkward exchange with another fan ruin her moment. He then hugged this fan, which was completely acceptable since she was his intended target.

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Joe Jonas calls out concert-goer who kept touching him:



“Let’s not do that, honey!” pic.twitter.com/UTTSnRQt5p — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 22, 2026

How Fans Are Reacting

Reactions to the incident have been mixed among fans. Initially, fans were quick to applaud Jonas for setting boundaries in a respectful manner. Others questioned why he’d place himself directly in front of the audience if he didn’t want to be touched. It’s common during Jonas Brothers performances for Joe Jonas to take the performance to the crowd. He’s done this many times throughout the years, and especially on their current tour.

The Jonas Brothers embarked on The Burning Up Tour: All Over Again on August 20, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 45-date tour runs through December 22, when it’ll wrap up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, only 30 minutes away from where the tour launched. For this tour, the brothers are revisiting their 2008-2009 era, with the tour named after their 2008 No. 5 hit “Burnin’ Up”.

The Jonas Brothers have made a full comeback in the 2020s. Their newest album, Greetings From Your Hometown, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in 2025. The band is expected to release a new album in 2027, followed by a new single, “Listen When Sad”, released in August 2026. The band has indicated that they’re returning to their signature pop-rock sound of the 2000s.

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