Meh of the North: Watch The Last Shadow Puppets and Johnny Marr Unremarkably Cover a Smiths Song

We haven’t had a Smiths album in almost thirty years but that hasn’t stopped various members of the band from being embedded in every single part of rock since their break-up. Last night, resident Cool Dudes, The Last Shadow Puppets, which feature Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys and Miles Kane, played Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl and in-between looking cool and swaggering in a cool fashion, they played a show! For a cover of The Smiths‘ “Last Night I Dreamt Somebody Loved Me” from Strangeways Here We Come, the duo welcomed Manchester’s own Johnny Marr to the stage. It’s a fine cover, Marr still does Marr-era Smiths really well, but it’s jarring hearing Turner croon out lyrics made special by Morrissey’s gentle singing. Later on in the show, Marr came out again for a cover of The Fall’s “Totally Wired.” What we can say for Turner, though, despite his very slick and cool persona (did you know he is cool now??), is that his seafoam coloured suit is A+.

