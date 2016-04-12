Watch Justin Bieber Cover “Work” and “Hotline Bling” on the Piano Without Fucking It Up



Photo via Instagram

Justin Bieber may currently be in hot water over his hairstyle, but if there’s one thing he’ll always get a pass on it’s his talent. And fortunately over Instagram he displayed a minor miraclein playing a piano cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and more importantly, Rihanna’s “Work” without, get this, not fucking it up. Over the course of barely a month, the ugly side of the internet has shown white males, females, human beings who shouldnt be of this earth covering the beautiful riddims of the Rihanna and Drake assisted single only to fail miserably as musicians.

Videos by VICE

However, young Bieber eases into the keys for each song beautifully and learns that if you can’t replicate patois properly it’s best to become mute. We’re ALMOST willing to forgive the dreadlocks because we’re certain it was Post Malone’s fault anyways. Watch the videos here and here or below.

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 11, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 11, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Follow or slander Jabbari on Twitter.