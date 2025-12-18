WATCH: Justin Bieber Spits Eminem’s ‘Forgot About Dre’ Verse During Livestream

Eminem is not an easy rapper to mimic, but Justin Bieber sure gave it a hell of a shot. During a livestream on Tuesday, December 16, the singer tried his hand at spitting Em’s verse from Dr. Dre’s “Forgot About Dre.” It… could have gone better. But it also could have gone a whole lot worse, honestly.

In the clip below, you can see and hear the Canadian crooner rapping along to the iconic track. He forgets a lot of the words, but maintains the flow pretty well. Somebody tell him to try “Rap God” next.

JUSTIN BIEBER COVERS EMINEM pic.twitter.com/tkktKdFeaa — Justin Bieber Streams (@jbieberstreams) December 17, 2025

In other Eminem news, the legendary rapper is currently starring in Hitman: World of Assassination. In November, he was unveiled as the online game’s next Elusive Target mission, dubbed “Eminem vs. Slim Shady.”

A statement by Eminem read, “I’ve been trying to put Slim to rest, but he keeps coming back. So this time, I’m calling in a professional to get the job done once and for all. We’ve got some surprises in store for everyone. It’s a battle for the ages.”

The new Elusive Target mission is available globally for free, through December 31, on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, iPhone, iPad, and playable in VR on PS VR2 and PC VR.

Eminem Surprised Hometown Fans during Jack White’s Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

Not content to just drop big video game news, Eminem closed out November by popping up (literally) at the Detroit Lions Halftime Show on Thanksgiving. The gig was headlined by Jack White, a fellow Motor City man, with Eminem serving as an executive producer of the show.

White opened with “That’s How I’m Feeling”, with him and his band jamming on Lions-themed instruments. Next, they played “Hello Operator” from the White Stripes’ second album, De Stijl (2000). Afterwards, Eminem appeared from a hidden door in the floor of the stage and performed with the band. Finally, the set ended with “Seven Nation Army”. Hands down, it was one of the best Halftime Shows the NFL has ever put on.