Watch Kanye, Nile Rodgers, and Pharrell in the Official Trailer for ‘Daft Punk Unchained’

Having now watched the trailer for new Daft Punk documentary, I actually feel as though I’ve watched the trailer for a Christopher Nolan movie. It’s big: the whole thing is sweeping shots of desolate landscapes, statements of magnificent magnitude, ominous reverberating choirs and slowly swelling Space Odyssey horns. Yet how else could it look, realistically, for a outfit as self-mythologizing as Daft Punk?

There are moments with Kanye, Paul Williams, Nile Rodgers, Pharrell Williams, all either singing or waxing lyrical about the ethereal and game-changing nature of Thomas and Guy-Man. Yet, in a way, it is the smaller moments that look the most intriguing; an early interview showing the duo with black bags over their heads, glimpses of a maskless photo-shoot. Obviously the Random Access Memories years of Grammy’s and complete world domination are interesting, but as the film-makers surely know, it’s what is underneath the mask we really want to know about. The movie has already premiered on French television, but this is the first English language trailer that has been released. Watch below.