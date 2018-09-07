Watch Kanye West and Lil Pump’s Bizarre Video for New Song “I Love It”

Kanye West took over the Pornhub Awards last night, following up on a strange conversation he had on-air with Jimmy Kimmel a few weeks ago. And at some point, no doubt, we’re all going to have a nice long talk about this. In the meantime, here’s a video for “I Love It,” a new song from West and Lil Pump. It was directed by West and Amanda Adelson; Spike Jonze was the executive producer; West repeats, five times, “I’m a sick fuck / I like a quick fuck.” Watch the video at the top of the page.

