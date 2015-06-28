Watch Kanye West Cover Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Glastonbury

Kanye West’s headlining Glastonbury set last night was nuts, what with Ye digging into Yeezus and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy deep cuts, getting interrupted by some dickhead, flying around on a crane and all around proving naysayers deathly wrong. The most shocking moment of the night happened at the tail end of the set, as he came down from the crane and returned to the stage to the sounds of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and led the crowd through a singalong of the first verse before dive bombing into his intended set closer “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Check out video below.