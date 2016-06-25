Kanye West’s New Video for “Famous” Is Here in All its NSFW Goodness

Last night, Kanye West dropped his new video for “Famous” in a pretty grandiose, Kanye way at Los Angeles arena The Forum. It was a ticketed event for $25 a head, and the crowd definitely got a show worth seeing. The video was a voyeuristic affair, the camera fixating on Kanye and a variety of other celebrities, all naked. Well, kind of, because he got a series of wax figures to represent the celebrities. Figures present included Taylor Swift, Bill Cosby, Chris Brown, Ray J, Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, Anna Wintour, Amber Rose, George W. Bush, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, and himself. At the event, he said that some of the figures in the video were the real thing but it’s unclear who. But for now, you can watch the whole video via Tidal or VidMe.