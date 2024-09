We all love Killer Mike because of his outspokenness and honesty. Over the past months, he’s been unabashedly in support of Bernie Sanders’ campaign for presidency. Recently, Mike had the chance to speak up at a Bernie Sanders rally, telling attendees to “stay confronting the bullshit at every turn.” Today, he released video of his sit-down with Sanders, where the two discussed medical marijuana, social security benefits, and how best to benefit the people you care about.