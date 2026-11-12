WATCH: Kings of Leon Surprised Fans With a Retrospective Concert, Including a Song They Haven’t Performed Live in Over a Decade

Alt-rock legends Kings of Leon have a new record on the way, but they busted out some classics during a recent concert. The band dug so deep into their catalogue that they even played a song they haven’t performed live since 2014.

On Nov. 10, 2026, Kings of Leon played a one-off show in London. NME reports that it was their only United Kingdom concert for the entire year. The gig was held at the newly christened British Airways ARC, a 3,800-capacity music venue at Olympia London.

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Among the setlist tracks, the band featured a handful of tunes from their brand-new album: O My Beloved. This included the live debuts of the songs “Rose” and “KOYSAR “. However, they also busted out some of their classics, like “Use Somebody” and “KNocked Up”.

One major standout song was “Wasted Time”, which the band has not played live for about 12 years. “We haven’t played this in a long time,” frontman Caleb Followill told the crowd. Check out some footage and the full setlist below.

Kings Of Leon give a rare outing to ‘Wasted Time’ @British_Airways ARC pic.twitter.com/vZRiFGo9o3 — Damian Jones (@damianjones1) November 11, 2026

Full Kings of Leon 2026 London Concert set list

‘Comeback Story’

‘Rose’

‘Find Me’

‘On Call’

‘Manhattan’

‘Cold Blue Dawn’

‘Use Somebody’

‘Waste A Moment’

‘My Whole World’

‘Pickup Truck’

‘Wasted Time’

‘My Party’

‘Razz’

‘Closer’

‘Fans’

‘Back Down South’

‘KOYSAR’

‘Wait For Me’

‘Arizona’

‘Pyro’

‘Seen’

‘Black Thumbnail’

‘The Bucket’

‘Knocked Up’

‘Sex On Fire’

Caleb Followill opened up about the “therapeutic” process of making the new Kings of Leon album

Ahead of the big London concert, Caleb Followill sat down for an interview with American Songwriter to discuss the new Kings of Leon record. At one point, he opened up about how “therapeutic” it was to make this new album.

“It became therapeutic,” he said. “Looking back with gratitude of how we got here, and how it’s lasted this long, and how we’ve built these families. I went from… feeling like it’s the end of a career [to where it] felt like, no, this is a new point in the career,”

“It felt like it was our first album because we were independent,” Followill continued. “We don’t have a label, we didn’t have all these things. We didn’t have anyone we were trying to please. And we just went in there, and it just got back to what we initially wanted.”

“I feel like it’s an album about life and about living life and about the highs and lows, the peaks and the valleys,” he later added. “I tried to make an album that is just about life, and little moments, and the things that shape us and make us the people that we are.”

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