Watch Korede Bello Hit the Dance Floor in New Video for “Do Like That”

In September, quickly rising Nigerian singer Korede Bello released single “Do Like That”—a soft Afropop dance track that grew legs of its own. Since its release, the song’s audio has gotten over 2 million plays on YouTube but its real popularity came in the form of an online dance challenge, prompting young people throughout Africa and the rest of the world to showcase their best moves to the track on Instagram and YouTube. Bello posts his favorites almost daily but today the Altims-produced track got its proper visual. In the video, Bello walks into a party and sets his eyes on one woman, with whom he has a dance with before the night is over. Watch “Do Like That” below.

