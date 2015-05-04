Watch Kygo Prove His Chops in this Live Performance for KCRW

If you thought Kygo’s career was as fleeting as the trend of tropical house, think again. In a performance airing today on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic, the DJ/producer delivers stripped-down renditions of tracks including “Stole the Show” and “Firestone.”

Recorded recently at the Village Studios, it’s a bare bones, intimate show with only Kygo on keys and vocalists like Parson James, and Conrad Sewell delivering powerhouse performances and James Hersey singing and plucking an electric guitar for forthcoming single “Coming Over.”

Videos by VICE

Kygo will have his very own hotel in Norway this summer…yes, really.



In an interview with MBE hose Jason Bentley Kygo talks about the progress on his upcoming album and how he met his collaborators (including Sewell) online. He also talks about how he and Dillon Francis sought out Hersey for “Coming Over.”

Watch the long-awaited music video for “Firestone.”

What’s most impressive about the set is how Kygo can take even the most electronic of his records—including the Ultra 2015 theme “ID”—and simplify them for piano without losing any of their swag.

The full performance and interview can be heard live on KCRW (89.9 FM in Los Angeles) at 11 AM PST or through kcrw.com.

Kygo on SoundCloud // Twitter

Conrad Sewell on SoundCloud // Twitter

Jason Bentley on Twitter