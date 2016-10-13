Watch: LA Rapper Murs is Rapping for 24 Hours Straight to Break the World Record

Have you ever done one singular thing for 24 hours? I don’t mean dancing or taking drugs or flying to Australia or watching Netflix, because presumably you take breaks during those activities. I mean one singular thing, without breaks, non-stop, for 24 hours. No? That’s because it’s tiring. We need sleep in order to revitalise our energy and enthusiasm. 24 hours is too long, people.

With that in mind, LA Rapper Murs is currently attempting to fight the laws of humanity by spitting bars for over 24 hours straight in an effort to break the Guinness World Record. There’s already a record for longest freestyle (which stands at only nine hours, which sounds a bit ‘meh’ now), but this is for longest actual rap session. He’s already blasted through a bunch of old school classics from Ice Cube’s “Check Yo Self” to Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” and Xzibit’s “Paparazzi”. And, as of right now, he’s still going strong (although I’m sure his beard has grown a little). It’ll be going on until 7pm today (October 13)​ so check it out below:

