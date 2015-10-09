Watch LA Spoken Word Artist Karen Gibson Roc Light Up the Video for Ibiza Scorcher “Breathe”

It’s easy to see why London-based producer Ben Hoo‘s “Breathe” became an Ibiza hit when it was released on Josh Wink‘s Ovum imprint earlier this summer. The slow-burning, seductive track sets the mood straightaway via lush pools of sub-bass and haunting chimes, which builds into the velvety poetics of Los Angeles spoken word artist Karen Gibson Roc. Now, director Phil Roc (who has previously worked with Alicia Keys and Snoop Dog) provides the visuals, with the commanding presence of Karen in full force—even while she’s submerged underwater.