Watch Lady Gaga Join Tame Impala On Stage At LA’s FYF Fest

Lady Gaga made a surprise visit on stage during Tame Impala’s headline slot at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest on Saturday night. Gaga didn’t say or do much besides stroll on stage, greet the crowd and hug Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker as the band finished up “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” from 2015’s Currents.

Watch footage of her appearance below.

Next month, Gaga will release her new single, “Perfect Illusion”, which was co-produced by Parker, Mark Ronson and BloodPop.

Tame Impala headlined the first day of the annual LA music festival that included Kendrick Lamar, Grimes, Vince Staples, Head Wound City and Sheer Mag.