Watch Gucci Mane’s New Video “Last Time”, Featuring Travis Scott and Harmony Korine

Gucci Mane is the most productive man in trap, and that’s not a title he’ll be giving up anytime soon – continuing a year busting at the seams with new projects (and with another album, The Return of East Atlanta Santa, promised for December 16), he’s just released an video for the Zaytoven-produced Woptober single “Last Time” which features Travis Scott and, uh, Harmony Korine?



The clip features the trio battling the elements (in that there’s some snow and also some fire) whilst wearing some extremely cosy looking winter gear and smoking some blunts. Also of note: Harmony makes a surprisingly good hypeman for a 43 year old avant-garde filmmaker with a kid called Lefty.



His appearance, whilst kind of bizarre in practice, does make sense considering his professional relationship with Guwop, who starred in his 2013 acid dream of a movie Spring Breakers, and is slated to appear in his upcoming film, provisionally titled The Trap, alongside Benicio del Toro, James Franco and Al Pacino.



You can watch the “Last Time” video below:



