Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ Video Shows He’s Dead Set on World Domination

After 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, Lil Nas X has ended his reign as the longest-running chart-topper. Now he’s ready for world domination with “Panini,” his follow-up single. In June, the “Old Town Road” rapper released the song ahead of his debut EP, 7, with an unofficial video that teased the futuristic approach he was leaning toward, but the original clip is nothing compared to “Panini”‘s official treatment. In the video, former Disney star Skai Jackson is doing her best to mind her business while Lil Nas pops up every place she turns. And he’s really pretty much everywhere: virtual billboards, alleyways, and the wing of her plane. Feel free to take the video metaphorically, because his presence in it is similar to the mega-success of the ubiquitous “Old Town Road” this summer. It’s clear that Lil Nas knows the future is his for the taking.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE.