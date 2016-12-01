Watch Lil Uzi Vert Live as a Text Bubble in Felix Snow’s “Love” Video

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert joined LA-based producer Felix Snow for his song “Love” which sees Uzi exclusively displaying his singing chops. In the song’s new video, Uzi is a billionaire bachelor whose lyrics pop up as text bubbles to women trying to win his favor. As if that wasn’t trippy enough, director Lil Internet plays tricks on the viewer, creating fake pop up ads of get-cash-quick schemes, a nine-language translator to slide into people’s DMs, and more. Watch “Love” below.

