Lil Uzi Vert’s Shares ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Inspired Visual ‘You Was Right’

Philly’s Lil Uzi Vert has been on a tear this year to solidify himself as one of rap’s most promising rising stars. The Noisey Next​ artist has dropped two albums so far in 2016, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World and The Perfect Luv Tape which have helped catapult him into the mainstream. Today, Uzi drops off a new video for “You Was Right,” a Metro Boomin​-produced track from Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World.

The video, inspired by Alice In Wonderland is another power move by Uzi this year as it is directed by Spike Jordan who is responsible for movies like Where the Wild Things Are to music videos like Watch The Throne’s “Otis.” In the video, Uzi moves around a massive yard where he and Metro Boomin stand on the table of a tea party as kids dance around and women are in a trance-like state. Watch the full video below.

​Correction: A press release issued by Atlantic originally stated this video was ​directed by Spike Jonze. The correct person is Spike Jordan. We’ve amended the post.​



Photo: Scr​eengrab of video via YouTube.​​

