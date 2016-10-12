Watch Lil Yachty Star in a New Sprite Commercial with LeBron James

Lil Yachty continues to break down walls in 2016 and in his latest flex, the teenage Atlanta-native stars in a new Sprite commercial with NBA superstar, LeBron James. The commercial starts off with LeBron refusing to tell people to drink the product no matter the situation. He then ends up in an icy cave where Yachty is sitting at a piano, singing a modified version of “Minnesota,” which was featured on his debut project last year, Summer Songs EP.

Instead of “Cold like Minnesota,” Yachty flips it into “Cold like a Sprite soda.” Earlier this year, Yachty released his Lil Boat project. Watch the clip below.

