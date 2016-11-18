Watch Lil Yachty’s Frigid New Video for “Minnesota”

Lil Yachty has just released the video for the biggest hit of his Lil Boat album, “Minnesota.” This year the teenage Atlanta rapper found himself on Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book, at the forefront of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 presentation, and was featured in a Sprite commercial with LeBron James. In the video, Yachty plays hockey with his Sailing Team, posts up in the snow with Migos, and smashes an ice sculpture resembling himself. Watch “Minnesota” below and our Noisey Raps episode with Lil Yachty.

