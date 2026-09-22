Watch: Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Serenades ‘Break Stuff’ to a Giant Inflatable Penis

Limp Bizkit’s 2026 Louder Than Life set has had the rock world talking. And if you haven’t seen this clip of frontman Fred Durst serenading “Break Stuff” to a giant inflatable penis, well, you need to.

In a viral video from the nu-metal band’s performance, the large phallus sits upright in the middle of the stage. One William Frederick Durst (please accept my apologies for using your government name, but it felt necessary here) is also seen. He tiptoes around the massive member, singing the band’s afro-emancipation hit tune to it. You can see the full clip below.

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Limp Bizkit – Break Stuff @ Louder Than Life (Louisville, KY) 2026.09.19 pic.twitter.com/ivW4kgFJst — Limp Bizkit Japan (@limpbizkitjapan) September 20, 2026

It’s unclear to me where exactly the ginormous genitalia came from. It seems as if maybe it came from the crowd and then made its way on stage. There is other video of Durst manhandling the balloon before plopping it down to crooning it, so it seems like maybe it wasn’t a designated stage prop.

This is not even the first time this year that something like this has happened with Limp Bizkit

Notably, this is not the first time, even this year, that fake penises have been featured in a Limp Bizkit set.

Back in July 2026, The Super Troopers 3 cast joined the band on stage—also during “Break Stuff”—and it quickly became clear that at least one or two of them were waving around large d*ldos.

Hilariously, the crowd didn’t seem to get the joke at first. Rather, they believed the uniform-clad comedians were real cops. They came out as Durst was talking about cops, and the crowd replied with resounding boos. Kevin Heffernan—who plays Trooper Rodney “Rod” Farva—took the mic and told the crowd they were shutting down the show. This ticked the crowd off even more.

That is, until he fired off some lines that made the bit clear. “Shut up, all you chicken-f**kers,” Heffernan said. “With these lights on, I can see all you chicken-f**kers there. You’re a chicken-f**ker, you’re a chicken-f**ker. All of you up there are chicken-f**kers.”

They bantered a bit longer, then the double-sided sex toys came. Everyone seems to have had a great time in the end.

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Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images