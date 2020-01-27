We Should Thank Lizzo For Bringing Ballerinas in Durags to the Grammys

This year’s Grammy’s opened on a somber note with Lizzo dedicating her performance to basketball legend Kobe Bryant. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she screamed into the mic just before performing a stirring rendition of “Cuz I Love You.” Just when it seemed like Lizzo might hold back with her performance, she brought out ballerinas adorned in durags for “Truth Hurts,” which is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. It wouldn’t be a Lizzo performance without a signature flute solo, and the bodacious pop star is the only one who could end a flute section by screaming “PERIOD.”

Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Performance. See the rest of VICE’s Grammy’s coverage here.

