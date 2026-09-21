Watch: Longtime Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Zakk Wylde Honors ‘Prince of Darkness’ at Louder Than Life Festival

On September 17, 2026, legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde performed at the Louder Than Life music festival. It’s an annual music festival featuring metal and hard rock acts, held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Wylde performed with Pantera, which he’s been with since the band’s 2022 revival, honoring guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul. Two days later, Wylde would perform once again with The Black Label Society.

Alongside Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and drummer Charlie Benante, the band delivered Pantera’s best-known songs, “Cowboys From Hell” and “Walk,” while also including fan favorites such as “5 Minutes Alone” and “A New Level”. Pantera had previously performed at Louder Than Life in 2023, with a special video tribute to Dimebag and Vinnie Paul.

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On September 20, 2026, Wylde’s band The Black Label Society also performed at Louder Than Life. During Sunday’s performance, Wylde paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a special rendition of “No More Tears”. Behind the band, a large black-and-white image of Ozzy Osbourne was the backdrop. In videos, Wylde is seen holding his guitar above his head as the crowd cheers, collectively honoring the late, great metal singer.

This is one of many tributes the longtime Ozzy guitarist has taken part in since Osbourne died in 2025. Just two weeks before his death, Wylde performed alongside Osbourne at his highly publicized farewell concert, Back To The Beginning, on July 5, 2025.

Zakk Wylde honored Ozzy Osbourne at Louder Than Life, playing beneath a towering black and white image of the Prince of Darkness. Wylde was Ozzy's longest-serving guitarist, joining his band in 1987 and playing with him for decades. pic.twitter.com/5FeC5gigA9 — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) September 21, 2026

Wylde Joined Ozzy’s Band When He Was 19

When Wylde was only 19 years old, he got the opportunity of a lifetime. He became Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, a position highly sought after at the time. In the late 70s and early ‘ 80s, legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads helped Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career take off. By 1987, Ozzy Osbourne was arguably the largest metal act in the world.

At only 19 years old, Wylde joined the band. His Ozzy debut, No Rest For The Wicked, was released in 1988. In 1991, Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tears became Wylde’s biggest accomplishment with Osbourne. The album spawned four top-10 hit singles, including “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, which peaked at No. 2. Additionally, the song “I Don’t Want To Change The World” won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance, and Wylde received co-songwriting credit. The album’s title track, “No More Tears”, peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks and is one of the songs most closely associated with Wylde’s legacy. He was Ozzy’s longest-serving guitarist in this 58-year career.

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