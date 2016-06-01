Watch LP’s Gorgeous Video for “Lost on You”





Last time we caught up with LP she was demolishing the mic with the swampy soul of “Muddy Waters.” A songwriters who’s penned hits for Rihanna, Cher, and Xtina, she now has a blossoming solo career all her own. Ahead of her tour this summer—opening for Bryan Ferry no less—LP is premiering her video for “Lost on You” below. Lifted from her EP Death Valley, out June 17 via Vagrant Records, the song is a slinky tune draped in emotion and longing and nostalgia. You know when you want someone to cut you free but you can’t quite extricate yourself, and they won’t exactly let you go either. Directed by Chuck David Willis, this video is a blue-tinted love letter to NYC—mirrored images, dawn skylines, elegant slo-mo and smoke ringts. It’s gorgeous.

“This video is the closest I’ve ever come to having an intimate cinematic representation of my memories and my real life merging,” explains LP. “Kinda wild being an actor in your own life for a little . It really heightened my sense of moving on and what that actually looks like.”

Videos by VICE

LP Tour Dates

July 19th Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall*

July 21st Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall-Kimmel Center*

July 23rd Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre*

July 25th Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre*

July 27th New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

July 29th New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

July 31st Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

August 2nd Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

August 4th Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

August 9th San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic*

August 11th Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater*

* w/ Bryan Ferry