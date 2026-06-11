Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Somersaults Into a Crowd but Gets ‘Really F***ing Hurt’ After a Hard Landing

Machine Gun Kelly recently took a stage dive into a concert crowd, somersaulting off a roof, but it didn’t end well. The singer ended up getting “really f**king hurt” after landing way harder than he planned.

It all happened on June 6, 2026, at Mezzo Grille in Connecticut. In footage of the incident, MGK is seen climbing a roof while performing “FIX UR FACE”, his collaboration with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. After leaping, the audience failed to catch MGK, and he disappeared into the sea of people as chants of “pick him up” broke out.

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Machine Gun Kelly later addressed the stage dive incident in an Instagram post. “I messed my back up really, really bad,” he explained via Loudwire. “I’m having trouble even just standing or picking things up. I can’t even stand up without using my arms and my upper body strength to help support my back.”



“If I’m moving funky at any of these upcoming shows, I don’t want you to think I’m not giving it my all,” he added. “I’m just really, really f**king hurt, dude. Like, it hurts to breathe. But I’m gonna mentally heal. I know this is a big mental game, and I know that my body is pretty indestructible. So I just gotta … and nothing’s more important than the show going on. I don’t cancel anything.”

MGK’s ‘Lost Americana’ 2026 tour will continue as planned, even with his injury

In a turn of unfortunate coincidence, something similar happened to an MGK concert-goer in February. The fan attempted to stage dive, but wasn’t caught by the crowd, and they landed on the ground. MGK halted the show to make sure they were alright, and it seems they recovered, so the show went on.

Machine Gun Kelly’s current North American tour rolls on, stopping in Scranton, PA, on Friday, June 12. Check out the full run of concerts below.

JUNE 2026

12 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+>

13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+>

14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+>

16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+=

17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater+=

19 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+=

20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+=

26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+^^

27 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+^^

29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena+^^

30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre+^^

JULY 2026

1 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater+^^

+With support from Wiz Khalifa

>With support from DE’WAYNE

=With support from Mod Sun

^^With support from Emo Nite