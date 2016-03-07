Watch Major Lazer Play to Nearly Half a Million People in Havana

Diplo-led globetrotting trio, Major Lazer, has shared footage of their performance yesterday in front of the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba. The show was the first time a major US act performed in Cuba since the two countries resumed their diplomatic relations in December 2014, nearly half a century after their severance in 1961, during the Cold War.

The show was free and drew a crowd of 400,000 people. For context, that’s two times as big as Coachella’s record-setting attendance of 198,000 people in 2015. Instead of just taking our word for it, though, check out some documentation of the spectacle Major Lazer and Fusion have shared below.

TO THE PEOPLE AND THE COUNTRY OF CUBA THANK YOU. WE HAVE BEEN HUMBLED BY YOUR LOVE — PEACE IS THE MISSION (@MAJORLAZER)March 7, 2016

