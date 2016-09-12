Watch Major Lazer’s Bieber-less “Cold Water” Europe Tour Video

Major Lazer’s surefire bet of a hit single, “Cold Water,” received a tour video today that focuses on the group’s 2016 Europe stops. Sadly, it eschews a starring role for the song’s main performer, Justin Bieber, in favour of the standard tour diary/”look how fucking successful we are” music video model. So if you really want to see Diplo and Jillionaire and co. getting hype on stage and hanging out with fans, here’s your video. However it lacks the sublime artistic and aesthetic qualities​ that elevated Bieber’s “Company” clip above music videos of a similar stripe, like this one! Watch the “Cold Water” video below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.

