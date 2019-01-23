Watch Mariano Rivera and Family Lose it Over Unanimous Hall of Fame Induction

Everyone knows that Mariano Rivera is one of the GOATs on the mound, but he’s now also got one of the greatest Hall of Fame reaction vids of all time—with an assist from his family. On Tuesday night, the 19-year New York Yankees legend and five-time World Series champ got the rightful call-up from the Hall of Fame, and the video showing the moment is just pure magic.

Speaking of everyone knowing that Rivera’s a GOAT, the man made history by becoming the first unanimously-voted Hall of Famer in MLB history by the (still flawed) Baseball Writers’ Association of America). Just watch as he gets the call from BBWAA secretary Jack O’Connell, who told him he made the cut:

After teasing him a little bit with the initial news, O’Connell attempted to inform him of his historic vote, but couldn’t even rattle off the full sentence—he only got to “you are the first pers…” before the living room erupted in the kind of feeling you wish you could wake up to every day. If anything can spark as much joy as his career, it’s certainly the moment he and his family got to celebrate it.

