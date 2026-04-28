WATCH: Megadeth Shred Through Cover of ‘Ride the Lightning’ by Metallica for the First Time Live

Megadeth live debuted their cover of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning“, and fans caught the whole shred-heavy performance on film for the rest of us to see.

Dave Mustaine and Company are currently on the 2026 This Was Our Life tour. During their stop at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, they pulled out the bug guns. For the first time, Megadeth performed their rendition of the legendary thrash tune, for which Mustaine is credited as a co-writer. Check out the performance below!

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Megadeth released their final album in January. That album is where their cover of Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning” originates. According to Mustaine, the song was actually one of the last to be included on the new record.

“We were nearing the end of the record, and we’ve had cover songs by other people, but never a version of a song that I’d done before,” Mustaine explained, per Metal Injection. Once the band’s management was on board with the idea, they worked out the structure to give it their own personal touch and hit the record button.

“So far, everybody that I’ve talked to really likes what we did,” Mustaine went on to share. “A lot of people noticed that we sped it up or beefed up the drums and solos, and they like it.”