In ‘Hottieween,’ Megan Thee Stallion Investigates a Murder and Meets Vampires

Megan Thee Stallion has staked her claim as one of music’s most well-rounded new entrepreneurs. Last week, the rapper and horror film fan told Vogue that she’s working on a horror movie of her own after finding common storylines to be “predictable” and “underwhelming,” per an earlier interview with Refinery 29. Now, Megan has made her acting debut too: she dropped the Teyana Taylor-directed first episode of Hottieween, a series that she conceptualized and produced with YouTube Music, late last night.

In episode one, “Love Bites,” the rapper plays Megan Thee Stallion, P.I. She’s called out of the club to consult on another murder in Stallion County, where a violent, hooded group known as the “Fuccbois” roams free. As she chases a lead, Megan soon learns that even vampires exist in her hometown. Hot Girl Summer might be over, but at least we’ve got Hottieween. Watch the episode here.