Watch Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ‘I Love New York’ in Maxo Kream’s New ‘She Live’ Video

Maxo Kream is bringing back the glory days of early-2000s VH1 with the video for “She Live,” which dropped Tuesday morning. In the video, Megan Thee Stallion lounges on glamorous purple sofas, rapping in one-on-one camera asides while men line up to court her, evoking nothing more than the Flavor of Love spinoff I Love New York (which starred legend in her own right Tiffany Pollard, also known as New York). Sure, women compete for attention during Maxo Kream’s verses too. But Megan steals the show (as she does with any track she’s on), giving new life to the iconic reality show star.

Check out the full video below.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Taylor Hosking on Twitter and Instagram.