Watch Megan Thee Stallion Totally Kill It on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Few artists have had a better year so far than Megan Thee Stallion. After grinding with EPs that gave the Houston rapper a steady ascent, the 24-year-old artist blew up with her debut mixtape Fever, which debuted in May at No. 10 on the Billboard album charts. Her success landed her a prominent spot on Meek Mill and Future’s upcoming tour, and everything seems to be falling into place for the rising star. When she announced the full-length in May and her alter-ego “Hot Girl Meg,” it gradually evolved into the ubiquitous “Hot Girl Summer” meme that’s invaded social media timelines and our collective imaginations.

Considering her atmospheric ascent, it’s actually a surprise that her appearance yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was her first foray into late night television. But it’s no shock that Megan Thee Stallion’s TV debut was as confident and memorable as her music. During the appearance, she played a two-song medley of her 2018 breakout hit “Big Ole Freak” as well as “Realer,” which opened Fever. It’s an astoundingly surefooted performance, complete with back-up dances, cowboy outfits, and onstage horse imagery. Watch below.



Videos by VICE