Watch Method Man Star in SNL’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Parody

Saturday Night Live went to a dark place last night with a parody of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s title sequence. In the sketch, which you can watch at the top of the page, cast member Chris Redd plays the Will Smith role. After a relatively intact first verse, things start to spiral: the “bunch of guys who were up to no good” turn out to be a powerful gang, the FBI gets involved, and Redd gets a couple of teeth removed to fake his own death. It all ends with a shootout between the Philadelphia gang and the Yakuza, who end up shooting Uncle Phil (Kenan Thompson) to death.

Anyway, Method Man plays the lead gang member. He seems to have fun with the role. He beats the shit out of everyone he can. Hopefully he’ll return to bring out SNL’s darkest impulses more often.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.