Watch Michele Bachmann Taunt Hillary Clinton by Getting on the Subway

I showed Hillary how to use the subway in New York City today. — Michele Bachmann (@MicheleBachmann)April 8, 2016

On Friday morning, former Republican Congresswoman Michele Bachmann took a break from her typical frivolous insanity to try and troll Hillary Clinton with a Twitter video.

Clinton notoriously tried and failed to swipe her way through a New York City subway turnstile on Thursday, zipping her Metrocard back and forth in futility as a crowd of cameras beamed her struggle live across the world. It’s an ordeal all of us who take the train have endured at one point or another.

Bachmann apparently saw the Democratic presidential contender’s five-swipe agony as an opportunity to regain a small modicum of her ever-shrinking relevancy by proving to Twitter that she could swipe her way inside the subway, first try. Incredible!

“I know you had a tough time, Hillary, trying to figure out how to do the subway system even though you were the US senator from New York,” Bachmann says in the video as she cleanly swipes herself through, possibly on the first try.

The former Congresswoman’s offering has served mostly to just piss off the natives, though:

When Bachmann’s not awkwardly elbowing her way into an unassuming news story, she’s apparently been doing a lot of dancing, which may not have grand implications for American democracy but is at least a mildly purposeful activity.

Image via Flickr users Gage Skidmore and Ged Carroll