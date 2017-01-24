Watch Migos Rap Lines From a Children’s Book Over “Bad and Boujee”

Migos are already the lowkey saviours of 2017, a trajectory that will probably only speed up Friday (January 27) when their probably era-defining album C U L T U R E is finally released. But in the meantime, proof of their bonafide hero status exists in the below footage from their appearance on Power 106’s The Cruz Show yesterday morning, around the 13:37 mark:





Yeah, that is Quavo, Takeoff and Offset rapping bars taken from beloved children’s book Llama Llama Red Pyjama. And yes, they are making those bars sound like the dopest thing you’ve heard so far this year. This video is evidence that they can turn anything into art, and it’s also a weirdly impressive example of the ease with which their flows bounce off each other, showing just why they’re one of the best rap collectives in decades, here to save us, with and for the culture.



Isn’t it time you asked yourself, then, not what Migos can do for you, but what you can do for Migos?

