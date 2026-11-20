On November 20, 2026, Mike D of the Beastie Boys appeared in the newest installment of the NPR Tiny Desk Concerts series. Traditionally, artists perform a stripped-down version of their songs in an intimate office space in Washington, D.C. Mike D is the first of the group to perform a Tiny Desk Concert. Additionally, Mike D is the only member of the iconic group to release his own solo album.

On August 28, 2026, Mike D released Thank You, backed by the band 5D. This included his sons, Skyler and Davis Diamond. Overall, this is the first release by any of the Beastie Boys since Adam “MCA” Yauch passed away in 2012. In this newest Tiny Desk concert, Skyler and David appear with their father. Together, they debuted Mike D’s new solo tracks, performing six songs from the album. Despite utilizing multiple vocal effects on the album, Mike D performed the songs raw, with no vocal effects for this performance.

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Mike D’s Comeback Coincides With The 40th Anniversary of the Beastie BOYS’ Debut Album

Aside from releasing his first solo album, Mike D has been appearing alongside fellow Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock to promote the reissue of their debut album. The 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of Licensed To Ill is scheduled for release on March 18, 2027. The vinyl edition includes a gatefold top-on jacket and a four-panel insert that features scans of the original master tape boxes from 1986.

Remaining Beastie Boys members, Mike D and Ad-Rock, recently reunited on The Daily Show. They discussed how the reissue coincides with a new book, Licensed To Ill: 40 Years by Ben Merlis, released on October 13, 2026.

To promote his new solo effort, Mike D also released a new music video for Secrets Pt. I & 11 on October 7, 2026. The video, directed by Ari Marcopoulos, features live footage from New York’s Knockdown Center. In a bizarre editing style, the music video is shot entirely upside down, which confused viewers initially. It’s very much within the Beastie Boys’ style to go against traditions, and Mike D’s newest solo endeavors continue to do so.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images