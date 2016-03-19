WATCH: Mishka’s Spring 2016 Lookbook Video ‘#MishkaBreakIn’

Video Credits:

Written, Directed & Produced by Andrew P. Fanelli

Video Filmed & Edited by Jeremy J. Cohen

Photography: Josh Wehle

Music: Destructo & BOT ft. Anna Lunoe – SHIPFAM (Subset & Dusty Bits Remix)

You can always count on Mishka to deliver a lookbook that makes you feel like you’re having an acid flashback. This time around, the Brooklyn brand handed the camera over to a crew of weirdos, who threw a rager at their Greenpoint headquarters. The result is a scene from your mom’s worst nightmare—a bunch of fucked up kids chugging beers and touching each other while sporting Mishka’s spring 2016 collection.

Videos by VICE

This season, Mishka made sure to keep the graphics heavy with plenty of tees, jerseys, and hats emblazoned with gnarly bloodshot eyeballs and Death Adders bears. Peep the video above, it will get your mind right for a debaucherous spring break.

Shop the collection.



Follow Erica on Twitter.