Watch Momofuku Cook Impossible Foods’ Plant-Based Burger that ‘Bleeds’

Last night, Impossible Foods debuted its long-awaited meat-free burger that looks—and bleeds—just like beef to the public, live on MUNCHIES. Pat O. Brown, CEO and founder of Impossible Foods, was joined by Momofuku founder and chef David Chang—along with Matt Rudofker, executive chef of Momofuku Ssäm Bar, and host Charlet Duboc—to cook the burger to juicy perfection in the MUNCHIES kitchen. It’s a delicious, umami-rich win for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike who want burgers that help, not harm, the environment.