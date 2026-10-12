WATCH: Mouse Spotted Sitting on a Dunkin’ Donut in Viral Video

Yes, the appeal of Dunkin’s donut offerings is universal. Dutch Breaking News shared a video of a gray furry friend firmly planted right on top of a White Dubai Chocolate donut. The fact that Dunkin’ is mouse-approved will surely be a relief to many customers who prefer their sweet treats with a side of pest-borne disease.

May I note: Positioning food items so close to the floor, as the now-viral location at the Piazza Center in Eindhoven has, is never a good idea.

Videos by VICE

The customer footage, posted by social media user Glafki Angeli roughly six days ago and now racking up an incredible 20 million views on TikTok, will prove especially outrageous to my fellow Americans, as it shows that Dutch patrons get more interesting dessert options.

(For some reason, many chains seem to save the most basic creations for U.S. residents, which makes me ask: Why are we treated like second-class global citizens?)

This Dunkin’ Donut Had an Unexpected Visitor—and Millions of People Saw It

Of course, Dunkin’ acted immediately. Dutch Breaking News has dutifully informed us:

“According to Dunkin’, entry points have since been sealed, pest control measures have been implemented, and an independent hygiene inspection has been carried out. An additional inspection by the chain’s international audit team is also expected.”

The hygiene standards were indeed confirmed to be satisfactory. Dunkin’ attributed the viral sensation to construction work, saying mice can enter buildings through connected sewage and drainage systems. I’m no expert, but that mouse looks a bit too pristine to have just crawled up through any of that. Granted, RTL Nieuws reported that clothing stores in the area have also dealt with rodents.

The good news is that no one was harmed in this incident, and any potentially contaminated donuts were discarded.