WATCH: Mumford and Sons Brought Jason Sudeikis on Stage in NYC to Sing the ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme Song

Jason Sudeikis IS Ted Lasso. And that show’s theme song, penned by Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, is crucial to the viewing experience.

All of this is why New York City fans got a huge surprise when the band played Madison Square Garden on August 11, 2026. During the set, Marcus brought Sudeikis out on stage to perform the hit tune. It was clearly a magical moment for everyone involved, especially the crowd. Watch a clip below.

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📹 | jason sudeikis and marcus mumford singing ted lasso's opening theme at msg tonight! pic.twitter.com/F421bdELuR — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) August 12, 2026

Marcus Mumford and Sudeikis go way back. The pair met when Mumford and Sons was performing on Saturday Night Live. Sudeikis was a cast member at the time. Later, the band invited him to be part of the music video for their 2013 single, “Hopeless Wanderer”.

Eventually, Sudeikis got around to asking Marcus to do the theme for Ted Lasso. But, as the musician explained it, he almost missed out. “He loves leaving a long message, that one,” Marcus recalled to USA Today. “But he left me a very long message on my U.S. phone, which I don’t keep on when I’m in the U.K.”

“So I actually missed it,” he continued, “and it had been in my phone for a couple of months, and he thought I was just ghosting him. So when I finally picked it up, I called him and was like, “So sorry, man, but I’d love to talk more about your TV show.” And then I eventually went to set while they were filming in the U.K. before I started the music, and that’s how the story went.”

Marcus Mumford actually liked being able to write the ‘Ted Lasso’ theme with minimal lyrics

Marcus later offered some perspective on the challenges of crafting a TV series theme song. “Obviously there’s no lyrics, but that was actually quite freeing to me,” he confessed, “after having just finished the Delta (album) tour.”

“I really enjoyed being able to try my hand at different instruments to build emotional moments and comic ones,” the Mumford and Sons founder added. “I’d never written music for comedy before, which was a challenge but pretty interesting as well. I like that it broadened my palette as a musician.”

Finally, Marcus added, “The scoring of it was (done during) lockdown, so halfway through the process I lost my engineer and had to learn how to do all that recording myself, which is a skill I should have learned long ago.”

Ted Lasso Season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes uploaded weekly.

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+