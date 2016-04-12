Watch Neil Tennant from Pet Shop Boys Talks About The Band’s Love of Berghain

Here at THUMP we really like the Pet Shop Boys. After all, how could anyone not? After 35 years together, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are still producing the kind of ultra-thrilling, super-sardonic, melancholically-euphoric synth-pop that leaves us positively giddy with delight. This week sees the release of the Boys’ 13th album, the Stuart Price-produced Super, and everything we’ve heard so far indicates that they’ve decided to really embrace their clubland roots.

To celebrate that, Neil made the trip down to London’s Old Blue Last to catch up with John Doran for another instalment of Noisey’s British Masters series. During the course of an enlightening and entertaining chat, Tennant lets slip that if you’re lucky you might just catch them down the world’s most infamous club. “We do go to Berghain when we’re in Berlin,” he tells Doran. “We tend to go on Sunday afternoon.” So there you have it —sleep in, take it easy, get a schnitzel, hop in the Uber and rock up to the power station with Neil and Chris for a leisurely day out in the over-stuffed belly of the techno beast. Perfect

