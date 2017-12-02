Watch Neil Young’s Chill Hometown Acoustic Show from Friday Night

Neil Young, the greatest old man in rock, played an intimate acoustic show to 200 people in his hometown of Omemee, Ontario last night. He livestreamed the whole thing and you can watch it back on his Facebook page. The set featured classics like “Helpless,” “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” and “Sugar Mountain,” as well as rarely performed cuts like “There’s a World” and “Don’t be Denied.”

Young was celebrating the launch of his digital archives—a sprawling online collection of released and previously unreleased material from his five-decade-long career—and the release of his new album, The Visitor. This means that you can spend your entire Saturday—or an entire month—absorbing the work of a certified legend who gets to do whatever he wants.

