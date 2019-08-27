Watch the Trailer for ‘Top Boy,’ Drake’s Netflix Drug Drama

Drake may want to reconsider changing his opening lines in his hit “Forever” to “Last name Producer, first name Rising” considering his foray into television production. Not only did he serve as executive producer of HBO’s juggernaut teen drama Euphoria, now the former star of Degrassi: The Next Generation has his second TV production credit with Top Boy, which he produced along with SpringHill Entertainment and his longtime business partner, producer Adel Nur, known as Future the Prince. This is Future the Prince’s first time producing for TV. They both also serve as musical supervisors for the series.

The trailer, released Tuesday, shows the dark world of East London’s underground drug gangs and the violent market that propels them. The original series aired in the U.K. from 2011 to 2013, and is available on Netflix. The new season returns to the streaming service Sept. 13, and it picks up where the original left off, bringing drug kingpin Dushane (Ashley Walters) back to London from exile in Jamaica to reclaim his throne as the big boss in the drug trade, teaming up with some ruthless, power hungry conspirators to make it happen by any means necessary. The series also stars British rappers Little Simz and Dave.

Looks like Drake has a type, and that type is gritty drug dramas. Check out the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZ2-PpXOsvw

Correction: This story originally said rapper Future was Drake’s producing partner on ‘Top Boy.’ It is being coproduced by producer Future the Prince. VICE regrets the error.

