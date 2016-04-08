Watch Nic Cage Heroically Hug-Fight the Lead Singer of Mötley Crüe

Read: I Spent 24 Hours in a Las Vegas Casino



National treasure Nicolas Cage got into a brawl with Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, and someone was lucky enough to film it for the world’s viewing pleasure. TMZ, of course, ended up with the video.

Videos by VICE

Neil allegedly attacked a female fan who had come up to Nic inside the Aria Hotel, and Cage heroically jumped in to defend her. The pair of pop culture titans took the fight outside, where battle ensued.

The encounter captured in the TMZ video can’t accurately be described as a fight, though, since the two men engage in something that blurs the lines between violence and tenderness. Cage gropes at Neil, eventually grabbing Neil around his meaty neck and bringing the hair metal frontman into an embrace that is too hostile to be called a bro hug but too compassionate for the word “chokehold.”

Neither of the men seem to have any firm idea about what is happening, but Cage appears to subdue Vince Neil and claim victory by the end of TMZ’s clip. Vince Neil should know not to tangle with a legendary fighter like Cage.