Nicki Minaj’s New Video Is a Fiery Resurrection

Last week, Nicki Minaj finally released the follow up to The Pinkprint after four years and several album delays. She premiered the album on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, and today she has a new visual from the album opener, “Ganja Burn.”

Directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Nicki is taking an ode to her album art, following up on her theme of, well, being a queen. A lengthy message at the beginning of the video explains that Nicki’s fictional town was burned to the ground by her enemies, and “Ganja Burn” is her emerging from its ruins. With tons of sand, fire, and warriors, Minaj is braving all of the elements to reclaim her crown. “Ganja Burn” is an extension of the running theme of her peers making her “the bad guy” as she proclaimed on “Chun-Li,” but here, nothing can stop her reign. Watch the video below.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

